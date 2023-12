Salaar and her 'husband', Shruti Haasan grabbed headlines for a lot of things of late. The gorgeous actress is a part of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar, helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. Recently, reports started floating around questioning whether Shruti Haasan has secretly married her artist boyfriend, Santanu Hazrika. Well, it all started with Orry, that is, Orhan Awatramani. And he has now explained why...

Orhan Orry Awatramani reveals why he addressed Shruti Haasan's boyfriend as her husband

Social media sensation and that guy who is on every other mobile screen posing with every celebrity in Bollywood conducted an AMA session on Reddit. He talked about Shruti Haasan and addressed Santanu Hazarika as her husband rather than her boyfriend. Now, after Shruti issued a clarification about her marital status, Orry has also revealed the reason behind calling Santanu, Shruti's husband. Etimes reached out to Orry who revealed that her manager asked for Shruti Haasan plus her husband to be included on the guest list. Oh, so, there you have it. That's why Orhan called Santanu, Shruti's husband. Also Read - Orhan Awatramani aka Orry calls Salaar actress Shruti Haasan 'very rude'; says she called him 'Pune'

Orry's statement about 'rude' Shruti Haasan; latter's clarification over the secret wedding with Santanu Hazrika

During the AMA session on Reddit, Orry was asked about the rudest celebrity he encountered. Without hesitation, he named Shruti Haasan saying that he heard that she called him Pune (as a staff boy or a peon). It is then that Orhan shared that he was good with her 'husband'. Orhan said that Shruti was very rude to him at an event that he got her into. He felt that there was some misunderstanding but confessed to feeling very bad. Also Read - Orry feels bestie Nysa Devgn is 'misunderstood'; reveals how Janhvi Kapoor helped him overcome the dark phase

This confession spread on the social media like a wildfire. And guess what, everyone started assuming that Shruti had tied the knot with Santanu secretly. The actress who is basking in the success of Salaar had to issue a clarification over the same. She said that she is not married and for someone whose life has always been open and having shared everything with her fans at all times, why would she hide the fact that she is married? She then seemingly took a jibe at Orry and others speculating about her life, asking them to calm down.