Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood currently. He has delivered some amazing movies and people wish to see him in sequels to his movies however, he being replaced by young talents. Kartik Aaryan took up the responsibility in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now Siddharth Malhotra will his role in Rowdy Rathore 2. After reports of the Shershaah actor replacing Khiladi Kumar surfaced in the media an old video of the superstar not making the sequel of Rowdy Rathore is doing rounds on the internet.

Akki is one actor who has 4-5 projects a year and people have often considered him doing it for money. The actor, who experienced a debacle of movies in the last two years, clarified that he doesn't aim to earn money. During the promotions of Samrat Prithviraj, opened up on why he doesn't want to make Rowdy Rathore 2. He also mentioned his unwillingness to make a sequel of Singh Is King 2. Amid the reports of in plans sans the original Khiladi Kumar an old video went viral.

The actor was present with Samrat Prithviraj director Chandraprakash Dwivedi when he spoke about his choices of films. Akshay Kumar said that he can easily make Rowdy Rathore 2 and four times but his plan is not to earn money. Instead, he aims to do something where society can understand their field, people, and the great heroes of the nation.

Plan was never to earn money, i can make movies like #RowdyRathore2 and Singh is kinng 2 and earn 4 times more than i earning in socially relevant films ~ #AkshayKumar Ab logo ne majbur kardiya he akki sir ko ki wo vapis massy & comedy movies kare. pic.twitter.com/S2ZCaXpTOz — axay patel?? (@akki_dhoni) April 11, 2023

Rowdy Rathore 2 will be headlined by . The action drama is produced by Shabina Khan and will produce the film. They are now working on the cast and script and the film is likely to go on floors by May end. directed the first part and now is said to be brought on board for the sequel.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is expecting and Oh My God 2 this year. He will share the screen with Tiger Shroff in BMCM. He also has Capsule Gill, Gorkha and other movies in the pipeline. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen playing a cop in ’s web series Indian Police Force alongside . The web show is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.