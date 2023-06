Adipurush has been facing a lot of criticism from the original star cast of Ramayana, helmed by Ramanand Sagar. Actor Sunil Lahri lashed out at the makers of Adipurush, saying that they ruined it totally in the wake of making it different. And now, after slamming the makers of Adipurush, he spoke about Kangana Ranaut and admitted that he has complete faith in her when it comes to making anything related to culture. Sunil Lahri, who is known as Laxman till date, even had one suggestion for Kangana Ranaut, who is playing the role of Sita in Sita: The Incarnation.

Actor Sunil Lahiri said "I have complete faith in Kangana 's film that it wont be anything which is against our culture and whatever she does, it will only improve the perception. "I can't say the same for the rest of the people. According to my experience, I would only suggest and advice that Do not play with your culture".

Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui HITS back at trolls for his liplock with Avneet Kaur; calls younger generation 'nalli' Later, he also took a dig at makers who have no other subject but making films on the Ramayana. When quizzed about 's Ramayana, where reports suggest that will play Lord Ram while will be his Sita, he said," Is the content on religion becoming a trend?". Talking about Adipurush, it turned out to be the biggest disappointment, and it is said that the makers are reworking the dialogue that is called cringeworthy by audiences, and they will once again rerelease it in theatres.Lashing out at the makers of Adipurush Sunil, " I really cannot understand who were they (Adipurush makers) catering to. Na narration, na story na characterisation. Sab kuch haywire hai. Different dikhane ke naam pe satyanash kar diya." He further said that the entire film is nonsense, "Today's generation need not be told Ramavan in "Chal nikal le" type of language. Our Ramayan was made more than 35 years ago, but when it was aired again during the lockdown, the youngsters watched it and understood it. In fact, my fan base is more among the youngsters than the seniors. So, they definitely accepted the language, look, and everything. When I was watching the film, people sitting next to me were wondering what nonsense these guys had made." He concluded saying he is ashamed of what they have made.