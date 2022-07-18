Katrina Kaif celebrated her 39th birthday on 16th July. The actress along with her hubby Vicky Kaushal flew down to the Maldives to celebrate her special day. The couple is accompanied by their friends and family. Katrina, Vicky, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Anand Tiwari, and Isabelle Kaif are having a great time together in the Maldives. Vicky and Katrina have been sharing some wonderful pictures and videos from there on Instagram. Recently, Kat shared a video in which all of them together are sliding into a pool. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan to marry Saba Azad? Here's what a celebrity astrologer had predicted about Vikram Vedha actor's second marriage

Now, Vicky has shared a video in which everyone is doing zip lining. The actor captioned the video as, "The best part of life!" Well, fans of Vicky and Katrina are loving their pictures and videos.

A fan commented on the zip lining video, "Best Squad." Another fan wrote, "My favorite people." One more fan commented, "Oh wooow love it." Check out the video and pictures of Katrina and Vicky below…

Well, there were reports that Katrina and Vicky are expecting their first child, and they will be sharing this good news with their fans on the actress’ birthday. But, that didn’t happen, and we have to say that right now, the couple is just enjoying their holiday with friends.

Talking about their movies, will be seen in films like Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3, and Merry Christmas. While Phone Bhoot and Merry Christmas are slated to release this year, Tiger 3 will hit the big screens on Eid 2022. Meanwhile, has Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar’s next, and Anand Tiwari’s next lined up.