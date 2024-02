Priyanka Chopra keeps fans posted about the new developments in the life of her daughter Malti Marie Jonas. The little one enjoyed her first hike of late. Dressed in a leopard-printed jumper with track pants and hike boots, the little one seemed to have had a good time. The mother and daughter duo enjoyed the walk where Malti Marie touched everything that she saw. The little one jumped in the puddles and Priyanka Chopra Jonas was thrilled to see her baby live her life with so much excitement. Also Read - Viveck Vaswani debunks rumours of romantic relationship with Shah Rukh Khan; clears the air on latter's alleged affair with Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra bonds with Stormi Bree, alleged new GF of Joe Jonas

It looks like Joe Jonas' alleged current GF Stormi Bree had also accompanied them for the hike. He has been seeing her after his split from Sophie Turner. Pictures of the two enjoying winter holidays in Colorado's Aspen had gone viral. Stormi Bree is the mother of a daughter, Gravity Blue Smith. In the pics, we can see that Gravity is holding the hands of Malti Marie. It is obvious that Priyanka Chopra is bonding well with the new ladylove of Joe Jonas' life. She was great friends with Sophie Turner too. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti Marie on her first hike; the toddler's voice will melt your hearts [View Post]

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a nasty divorce. She had alleged that he did not let her meet their daughters, Willa and Delphine and held their passports. It seems he was not keen on having a working wife. Sophie Turner who married early in life is keen to pursue her career in the UK.

Has Priyanka Chopra's bond with Sophie Turner gone kaput?

Priyanka Chopra was apparently in a tight spot after the split of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. She was a good friend of the Game Of Thrones actress. It seems she was also worried for her two nieces. But the relationship between the two has been strained. She did not even come for the wedding of Parineeti Chopra in Delhi at that phase.