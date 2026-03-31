After SRK's King, Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle faces SETBACK as Dubai shoot gets cancelled amid US-Iran conflict

US-Iran conflict disrupts Bollywood as Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle cancels its Dubai shoot. The star-studded film will now film a grand song sequence in Mumbai ahead of its 2026 release.

Bollywood has undoubtedly been impacted by the US-Iran confrontation. According to a report in Mid-Day, the makers of Akshay Kumar's film Welcome To The Jungle have also cancelled their Dubai schedule. On Monday, there were rumours that the crew of Shah Rukh Khan's film King was scheduled to shoot in Dubai, but the conflict caused the schedule to be called off.

Along with Akshay, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, and others, director Ahmed Khan was scheduled to travel to Dubai. Now, though, the group will be filming the song in Mumbai.

Akshay's Welcome To The Jungle Dubai shoot gets cancelled?

A source told the tabloid, “Elaborate sets will be put up in Madh Island, Golden Tobacco Studio, and Film City in Goregaon. Created by production designer Sailesh Mhadik, the sets will depict nightclubs, casinos, and private jets. Ahmed and producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah essentially imagined it as a glamorous song that shows how the rich live the good life. That’s why Dubai would have been the perfect location. The unit waited for a month for things to settle down there, but when they didn’t, they shifted the location.”

Director Ahmed Kha confirms news

The song will be filmed in Mumbai starting on April 15 and will be a gorgeous number including the complete cast, according to director Khan, who verified the news.

For the previous few years, Welcome To The Jungle has been under development. Filming for the movie ended in December of last year, and it will be released on June 26, 2026.

The original Uday and Majnu, Nana Patekar, and Anil Kapoor are absent from this third installment of the Welcome series. Nonetheless, the movie's outstanding star cast has the public anticipating it. It also revives Akshay and Raveena's popular 90s duo on the big screen after a long absence.

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