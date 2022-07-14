After Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi announce relationship, netizens flood Rohman Shawl's breakup post with sympathetic comments; say, 'Money is power'

As Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's relationship announcement sent the social media into a frenzy, netizens have flooded Rohman Shawl's breakup post with sympathetic comments. While some said that Sushmita has lost her mind, some said that she is a free woman who can date anyone until she gets married.