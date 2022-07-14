has shocked everyone with her new found love in Lalit Modi after her split with Rohman Shawl. The former IPL Chairman shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his better half and describing it as a new beginning. He also cleared the air with another tweet saying that they are just dating, not married but he intends to tie the knot with her soon. As their relationship announcement sent the social media into a frenzy, netizens have flooded Rohman's breakup post with sympathetic comments saying, 'Money is power'. Also Read - Sushmita Sen officially dating Lalit Modi after split with Rohman Shawl: Here's a look at her long list of past relationships [View Pics]

"Money is power aaj ke zamane main," one Instagram user commented while another one said, "Bhai apke sath khel hogyo." Many people tagged Rohman and Sushmita asking them to give their relationship a second chance since they looked amazing together. While some said that Sushmita has lost her mind, some said that she is a free woman who can date anyone until she gets married. Also Read - Sushmita Sen is dating Lalit Modi; 5 times Aarya actress left everyone stunned with her choice in men

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rohman shawl (@rohmanshawl)

Fan were in tears when Sushmita and Rohman decided to call off their relationship nearly 3 years of dating. The two had met at a fashion show in 2018 and hit it off instantly. They started dating right after and bonded over family, friends and mutual interests. But their romance has remained short-lived. Also Read - Sushmita Sen in a relationship with Lalit Modi after breaking up with Rohman Shawl – IPL creator shares dreamy vacay pics; calls Aarya actress his 'better half'

Sushmita confirmed her breakup with Rohman on Instagram saying that their relationship was long over adding that they will continue to remain good friends. "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga," she wrote. Rohman too acknowledged her post and commented, "Always."

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ?????????? pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. ???????? pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Lalit Modi has been in London since 2010, when he left India amid investigation into his alleged role in tax evasion and money-laundering. Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film . The 46-year-old actress has two daughters, Alisah and Renee.