After Taimur, people are now trolling Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for naming their second son Jeh

Remember how people brutally trolled and Saif Ali Khan for naming their first son ? They are now trolling their second son's name Jeh. From wondering if Jeh is short for Jehangir or Jehlaluddin to making weird one-liners by using the name, people once again showed off their insensitivity. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan name their second son Jeh, confirms Randhir Kapoor

Take a look.

I'm 101% sure Saif and Kareena wanted to name their second kid Jehangir but didn't want backlash they faced for Taimur so just shortened it to Jeh. — PJ (@Real_Ganduman) July 10, 2021

Jehlalludin is the the full name — Papaji (@Papavidhayakhai) July 9, 2021

Aurangjeb rakh lete babar tipu khilji kitne hee naam the mugalo ke — Sunita (@Sunita99181341) July 9, 2021

इसका नाम लैमूर रख दो — जय भोलेनाथ (@harharshambhoo) July 9, 2021

Permanent name would be changez ali khan — Bichitr Virat (@bichitr_virat) July 9, 2021

Months after welcoming their second son, and Saif Ali Khan have finally named their baby boy, Jeh. Grandfather confirmed that the couple and the family members finalised the name just a week ago.

In April, Kareena had posted a picture of Saif and elder son Taimur looking at their newborn son, but covered his face with a babyface emoji. "This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?" Kareena wrote as the caption on her post.

Kareena and Saif were blessed with the baby boy on February 21 this year, and have so far avoided sharing anything about the newborn in public, including his name or photo. The couple had welcomed their first child, son Taimur, in December 2016.