's The Kashmir Files did great business at the box office. Starring and , it was released on March 11 and became a part of dinner table conversations. Now, Vivek took to Instagram to thank the people who 'owned' the film. He also announced the title of his next film – The Delhi Files. The filmmaker wrote, "I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it's important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It's time for me to work on a new film. #TheDelhiFiles (sic)." Have a look at his post below:

Meanwhile, recently took a dig at The Kashmir Files. In her column, she wrote, "In a meeting at a producer's office, I am informed that there is a deluge of fresh movie titles being registered as homage to The Kashmir Files. Since larger cities have already been claimed, now the poor chaps are registering names like Andheri Files, Khar-Danda Files and even South Bombay Files. I am just wondering if my colleagues can still call themselves filmmakers, or with all this filing, they, like the original nationalist, , have all turned into clerks."

She added, "Mother has invited us over for dinner and while she is fussing over her granddaughter, I inform her that I too have registered a title based on the Kashmir Files wave. 'I am going to make a movie called Nail File.' 'About what? A disastrous manicure,' she asks. 'Maybe, but at least it's better than putting the final nail into the communal coffin,' I say."