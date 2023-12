Vipul Amrutlal Shah, in tandem with Sunshine Pictures, scored big in showbiz this past year with their hit movie, The Kerala Story. Buzzing with success, they're geared up for another spectacular year in 2024, and have an intriguing list of projects lined up. The production team is all set to dish out a series of enthralling movies with immersive background scores like Bastar - The Naxal Story, Hisaab, Samuk, and Governor. Audiences can look forward to an entertainment filled year with these flicks.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - The Kerala Story Box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer sees a huge jump on the third Saturday; inches closer to enter the 200 crore club

Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures had a successful year in the entertainment industry with their blockbuster film The Kerala Story. The film, based on a true story, received immense love and support from the audience, breaking records at the box office. Along with this, Sunshine Pictures also gained a large audience base with their popular digital original show Commando. After a fantastic journey in 2023, Sunshine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah are now ready to continue their cinematic journey in 2024 with a promising lineup of projects. The production house has made a major announcement for the year 2024, revealing a series of interesting films with captivating plots. As we approach 2024, let's take a look at the exciting lineup of films announced by this leading production house. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Vipul Shah clarifies the controversy around claim of '32000 girls forced to convert' in his film

1) Bastar - The Naxal Story

The team behind the blockbuster film 'The Kerala Story' - Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Director Sudipto Sen, and Actress Adah Sharma - will be returning in 2024 with another thrilling story titled 'Bastar - The Naxal Story'. This film is the first in the lineup for 2024 and is scheduled to release in cinemas on April 5th, 2024. Also Read - The Kerala Story makers to take ahead an advocacy for the victim girls in Kerala; Vipul Shah to make an important announcement

Trending Now

2) Hisaab

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, known for directing superhit films like Aankhen and Waqt: The Race Against Time, will be back in the director's chair with the film 'Hisaab'. While the details of the film are being kept secret, it will be produced under Vipul Amrutlal Shah's production house, Sunshine Pictures.

3) Samuk

Vipul Amrutlal Shah joins forces with filmmaker Kanishk Varma for the film 'Samuk'. This is the third film announced in the 2024 lineup and has already generated excitement since its announcement. The producer and director previously collaborated on the successful film 'Sanak'.

4) Governor

Sunshine Pictures has partnered with filmmaker Apoorv Singh Karki. The genre of the film Governor has not been revealed, but it is said to explore a genre that has never been seen before in Indian cinema. Apoorva has previously delivered a mega hit with the movie 'Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai'.

Watch this announcement video on X here:

Brace yourselves for a whirlwind of emotions! ✨ Four captivating stories, four journeys waiting to unfold. Dive into the world of Sunshine Pictures' latest masterpiece and prepare to be swept away by love, laughter, tears, and everything in between. Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/e9ddHtNGZo — Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicture) December 20, 2023

Sunshine Pictures is a top film production house in India. Sharing the announcement on social media, the production house wrote, "Get ready to experience a whirlwind of emotions! Four captivating stories, four journeys waiting to unfold. Immerse yourself in the world of Sunshine Pictures' latest masterpiece and get ready to be swept away by love, laughter, tears, and everything in between. Coming soon!”