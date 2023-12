Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is getting all the attention. The film is doing extremely well at the box office and is winning hearts. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just two days. The craze for the film is super high and people are loving Ranbir Kapoor's performance in the show. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor and others. All the actors from the film have received amazing responses for their performances. Before Animal, we saw the craze for Tiger 3 and Salman Khan. The film was the most awaited one and fans went crazy in the theatres. We saw how people started bursting firecrackers in a theatre full of people. This act was not liked by Salman as well. BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp too. Follow us for all the latest entertainment-related updates. Also Read - Bobby Deol in Animal to Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur: Meet the stellar talent of the week

Fans burst crackers in theatres as they watch Animal

He asked them to be careful and not do such things. He took to X and wrote, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe." Soon, after that Mumbai police filed an FIR and two individuals were arrested. But it seems fans cannot stop this. Now, Ranbir Kapoor fans have done the same thing as they saw Animal. A few of his fans lighted firecrackers inside the theatres showing their love for him. Also Read - Animal: After rooting for Sunny Deol, Esha Deol now gives a hearty shout out to Bobby Deol; 'Way to go Bhaiya'

It was during the conclusion scene between Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor, that the fans started bursting crackers in the theatres. The video has been going viral on the internet. Also Read - Sam Bahadur box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal new movie fails to hit double digit number despite positive reviews

Trending Now

Watch the video of the Animal team in Dubai here:

Animal Vs Sam Bahadur

Animal released on December 1 alongside Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur. Sam Bahadur received a lot of appreciation and love but it could not do well at the box office. Sam Bahadur also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.