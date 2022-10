Salman Khan is back screams fans as the superstar announces his back-to-back releases. Today morning he announced the release date of his most awaited film Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif Tiger which will be a Diwali release in 2023. And now just a while ago he took to his social media account and announced the release date of his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Eid. Earlier the film was titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the superstar is still living by the title. In his post he mentioned that let's celebrate Diwali and Eid together by announcing both his films. Also Read - After Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu trailer, Bollywood is gearing up for as many as five BIG teasers and trailers in the next 2 weeks [Deets with Dates]

announced the release date of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on his Instagram account and wrote, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus". Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill father Santokh Singh receives death threat from stranger; 'Will kill him before Diwali...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

With Tiger 3 Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will be back as Tiger and Zoya and fans are extremely excited with the announcement of the release date. Katrina and Salman are one of the most loved onscreen couples in the tinsel town. Also Read - Palak Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in a crop top and flared pants [View Pics]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, this film marks Shehnaaz Gill's debut in Bollywood and the Big Boss 13 fame cannot contain her excitement as she is eagerly waiting for her fans to witness this film. The film also features as Salman Khan's leading lady, will reportedly play Shehnaaz Gill's love interest. Earlier Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal were finalised to play the leads in the film along with Salman Khan, however, due to some criticism difference, the actors left the film that is co produced by Salman Khan.