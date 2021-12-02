After Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani set for a Hollywood debut in a big action film? Deets inside

It looks like has decided to follow the footsteps of her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, by making a big shift from Bollywood to Hollywood. There is a strong buzz that Disha is being considered for her Hollywood debut in a big action film, which will reportedly be directed by a renowned director. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Real reason why Salman Khan is not attending the December shaadi

A source close to the development was quoted as saying by Zee News India, "The director was impressed with Disha's work in Malang and had been following her for quite some time. He is also a big fan of her backflips and kickboxing workout videos that she keeps on putting up on her social media. He is looking forward to meet her and discuss on the project." Also Read - No Entry 2: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan to pair up with Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and more? Check out 9 divas in the race for female leads

Disha was last seen playing the role of 's love interest named Diya in directorial cop-ga Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will be next seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri's upcoming directorial Ek Villain Returns which also stars , and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The film is a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Ek Villain, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, and . She has also been locked for 's upcoming production KTina. Also Read - From Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal NOT getting married to Aamir Khan tying the knot for the third time - Bizarre Bollywood updates that left fans shocked

Earlier, it was reported that Tiger will be making his Hollywood debut with Lawrence Kasanoff, who is the producer of the Mortal Kombat series. It was being said that Lawrence and Tiger had met and discussed the details of the project during Lawrence's quiet visit to Mumbai a couple of years ago.

However, an official confirmation on both Tiger and Disha's Hollywood debuts is yet to be received.