Deepika Padukone is the reigning Queen of Bollywood. The diva is at the top of her game. Her latest film Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of all time. Recently, a video of her went viral in which she could be seen traveling in an economy class. It hit the headlines as the diva ditched the luxury of business class for to travel economy. Now, another incident involving her has hit the news and it will make all her fans happy.

A fan of Deepika Padukone shared a picture on social media and revealed what happened when he and his mom bumped into the actress at LA airport. In a long note, he wrote that Deepika Padukone was sweet enough to click a selfie with fans and she even had an interaction with them. They congratulated Deepika Padukone on the success of Pathaan and she sweetly said thank you. She even wished them to have safe travels. The fan was thrilled to see the sweet and humble side of Deepika Padukone. He wrote, "Super friendly and extremely nice even with a quick interaction. Despite a 16 hour journey, she was so willing to meet with her fans. Exactly what you would imagine Queen Dee to be." All the Deepika Padukone fans are going gaga over this.

Meanwhile, Pathaan has become the top Bollywood film to cross the Rs 500 crore domestic market. The movie is now eyeing the Rs 1000 crore club with its overall collections.