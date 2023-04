Varun Dhawan faced a lot of flak for his stint of lifting Gigi Hadid in his arms and even kissing her on the stage. While Varun made it clear by releasing a statement that it was all planned, Gigi too reacted in the same way, siding with the Bawaal star. Later, she deleted the support tweet, and many wondered if it was a PR strategy to improve Varun's image. Varun took to Twitter and wrote, " I guess today you woke up and decided to be awake. So let me burst your bubble and tell you it was planned for her to be on stage, so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather than going out and doing something about things.". Also Read - Mrunal Thakur posts pics in a blue bikini, shocks Sita Ramam fans; say, 'RIP Seetha Mahalakshmi'

Watch the video of Varun Dhawan kissing Gigi Hadid on her cheeks at NMACC.

And now has become the latest target of the netizens for his pose with Gigi Hadid. This picture of Boney Kapoor is going viral with Gigi Hadid due to all wrong reason. In the picture you can see Boney posing with Gigi where he is shirking her on her waist and the netizens are strongly slamming him and are calling it an inappropriate pose. Boney and Gigi posed together at NMACC event and this picture is definitely creating unnecessary controversy on the internet.

One user wrote, " "Why why why can't people just keep their hands to themselves!!!". Another slammed Boney and said, " Well, this is problematic and should be called out for. Boney ji, would you encourage if some elderly person such as your age touches Jahnvi/ Khushi like this? Very inappropriate/unrequired/ awkward.". The netizens are turning nasty with their comments and are even bringing Boney Kapoor's daughters, and , up and mentioning how the producer's daughters will be embarrassed of him after seeing this picture and whether he will be okay with someone else posing in this way with his daughters.

Clearly, there are lots of jobless people on the internet, and they can create a ruckus out of anything and everything. Meanwhile, talking about the same picture, Gigi is not looking uncomfortable, as Boney Kapoor has maintained his dignity, and there is nothing wrong with the pose and picture.