Actor and comedian Vir Das, who is currently in the US, recently performed his new standup act at the John F. Kennedy Centre in Washington D.C. The highlight of this performance was a 6-minute monologue called 'I Come from 2 Indias', wherein he elaborates in vivid details the duality of our country, its highs and lows, its most redeeming qualities and most ghastly deeds. Later, Vir Das uploaded this monologue as a separate clip on social media, and while some appreciated it for what it truly represents, others, expectedly threw context out of the window, their daggers drawn for what they perceived to be the comedian shaming India, their vitriol fuelled by carefully edited snippets, singling out the negative bits of his monologue.

Now, has, thankfully, decided to address said reactions and snippets with a meticulously worded note that reads: “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India''s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. That's the point of the video and the reason for the applause.”

The note continues: “Please do not be fooled by edited snippets. People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent a great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world. To me, a room full of people anywhere in the world, giving India an ovation is pure love. I ask of you, the same thing I asked of that audience...to focus on the light, remember our greatness, and spread the love.”

Check out his tweet below:

Vir Das will next be seen in the Hollywood movie, The Bubble, written and directed by noted dramedy filmmaker Judd Aptow.