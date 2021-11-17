After Vir Das' 'I Come from 2 Indias' monologue evokes extreme reactions, the comedian posts THIS NOTE clarifying his intent; says, 'Do not be fooled by edited snippets'

The highlight of Vir Das' latest standup comedy act in the US was a 6-minute monologue called 'I Come from 2 Indias', wherein he elaborates in vivid details the duality of our country, its highs and lows, its most redeeming qualities and most ghastly deeds.