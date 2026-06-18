After winning hearts across audiences, the Sapne Vs Everyone team marks the show’s success with a bash

The Viral Fever has clearly cemented its position as one of India's most respected production houses over the years. Going by the honest portrayal of middle-class life over the years, TVF has gained massive popularity. With Sapne vs. Everyone's second season too it didn't upset anyone. For the viewers adored it. And such has been thee impact that the show also held the top spot on IMDb's list of popular Indian TV shows. The makers took to social media to celebrate Sapne vs. Everyone's success in topping IMDb's list of popular Indian TV shows. They had shared the poster on social media. They captioned it, "Dreamers really showed up for this one. Thank you for watching, sharing and feeling every bit of Sapne Vs Everyone. This love means everything #SapneVsEveryoneOnPrime, New Season, Watch Now only on @primevideoin.”

For recent celebration, the entire team of Sapne vs Everyone collected under one roof at Arunabh Kumar’s residence. The makers were quick to share the celebration on social media.

Their post read, "❤️??All the Dreamers got together to soak in the overwhelming success of Sapne VsEveryone-2, Written, Acted & Directed by the Man who is on everyone's feed - @ambrishverma3011? ...who gave India its highest rated Show ever...in an intimate dinner hosted by our Founder @arunabhkumar Sir, the person who has backed this and so many Dreams & Dreamers...along with our Dream Merchant? @koshyvijay Sir...with the fabulous Cast @paramvircheema07 @vijayantkohli @abhishekchn @nidz_20 @bhavyasharmaaaa @naveenkasturia and missed @khushalikumar??‍♂️...an evening full of gratitude to the love of fans, viewers & lovers & Haters of Jimmy, Prashant, Mama & Tony & humbled by all the praise...??"

What has been Sapne vs Everyone's success?

For the unversed, Sapne vs Everyone had featured in IMDb’s Top 250 TV Shows list. Interestingly, there are other The Viral Fever (TVF) shows too that have dominated the global content space. In IMDb's Top 250 TV shows are included TVF Pitchers with 9.1 rating (64), Panchayat with 9.0 rating (70), Gullak with 9.1 rating (74), Kota Factory with 9.0 rating (86), Aspirants with 9.1 rating (130), Yeh Meri Family with 8.9 rating (183). TVF truly owned the spotlight at Prime Video Presents with a power-packed lineup of announcements. Be it films like Vvan and College Fest, new shows like Pyramid and Vansh, or the much-awaited new seasons of Aspirants, Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay, Sapne vs Everyone, and Sandeep Bhaiya, their slate was as diverse as it gets.

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