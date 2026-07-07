After winning millions of hearts as Siddhu, Rachit Singh urges fans to watch Baby Do Die Do via emotional appeal

As Baby Do Die Do continues its theatrical run, Rachit's heartfelt message has struck a chord with fans, turning a simple request into a celebration of hometown pride and community support.

By: BollywoodLife | Published: July 7, 2026 6:34 PM IST





Actor Rachit Singh, who has been earning praise for his performance as Siddhu in Baby Do Die Do, recently shared an emotional video message on social media, appealing to audiences across Uttar Pradesh to support the film in theatres. Hailing from Banaras, Rachit made a special request to people from his hometown as well as cities including Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad, urging them to watch the film and spread the word if they enjoy it. Calling Baby Do Die Do a small film that is navigating limited shows and challenging screening timings, the actor expressed his gratitude and hope for audience support.

Sharing the video, Rachit wrote, “Aap logo ka pyaar chahiye aur saath chahiye. UP walo, aapke baache ki picture aayi hai ‘Baby Do Die Do’. Please ja ke dekhiye aur agar achhi lage toh sab tak pahunchaiye. Aap sabhi ko dher sara pyaar ❤️ Har Har Mahadev ?️.”

In the video, Rachit talks about how all the film needs is the audience's love and support. His appeal reflects not only his belief in the film but also his deep-rooted connection with Uttar Pradesh and the city that shaped him.

As Baby Do Die Do continues its theatrical run, Rachit's heartfelt message has struck a chord with fans, turning a simple request into a celebration of hometown pride and community support.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

