After Zee5 takedown, Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj LEAKS online in HD? Actor's statement goes viral

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj has sparked fresh controversy after being taken down from Zee5 in India and reportedly leaking online in HD within hours. While the streamer urged audiences not to support piracy, Diljit weighed in on the issue, saying, 'Once something is online, it can't be erased.' Here's why the film was removed, what led to the leak, and why the controversy continues to escalate.

After Zee5 takedown, Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj LEAKS online in HD? Actor's statement goes viral

Satluj, Diljit Dosanjh’s controversial film about Jaswant Singh Khalra, recently premiered on Zee5 and was taken down just two days later. Not long after, HD copies started going viral everywhere, Twitter, WhatsApp, you name it. People started passing around links, saying the full movie, 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 22 seconds long was now out there for anyone who wanted it. The film, directed by Honey Trehan, dives into the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist who uncovered secret cremations of unidentified bodies in Punjab during the 1990s. It’s an explosive subject, and the film’s sudden removal sparked even more attention.

Zee5 hasn’t said exactly why they took Satluj down, just that it’s “unavailable in India until further notice.” They posted a plea on social media that basically boiled down to this: Don’t support piracy. “We’re doing our bit to bring Satluj back. Please do yours, don’t support piracy,” their post read. Zee5 insists they back the film and its creators and they’re working to put it back up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit, never one to shy away from controversy, jumped on Instagram Live soon after the leak. He thanked everyone who caught Satluj during its short time online and talked about how tough the journey to release had been. He sounded almost resigned “Once something’s online, it can’t be erased.” Then he actually encouraged fans who’d already watched or downloaded the film to share it even wider. His words immediately went viral, lighting up arguments about censorship and who controls what we get to see. Before this, Diljit had already hinted at a bigger problem, posting “Trying To Silence Punjab Since 1995.” It was very clear he wasn’t shocked by the takedown.

This project had a rough road from the start. Originally titled Punjab ’95, it was targeted by the Central Board of Film Certification, which demanded 125 cuts. Rather than doing those cuts, the filmmakers shelved Satluj for nearly four years. It finally made its debut on Zee5, uncut on July 3, 2026, and was yanked off just two days later. Just hours after, the leak exploded across the internet.

What’s Satluj really about?

It follows Khalra’s work uncovering extra-judicial killings and illegal cremations in Punjab’s 90s. The story doesn’t take sides with any political party; instead, it looks at the bigger, systemic failures and human rights violations. Diljit isn’t the only one carrying the film, Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan all play major roles.

Now, the whole situation has brought three things into sharp focus. First, there’s censorship, activists like Saket Gokhale say the takedown was a huge mistake and have urged the government to let people see the film. Second, there’s piracy when a film like this vanishes from a legit platform, bootleg copies pop up everywhere. Third, and maybe most important, is the digital reality Diljit put so simply, once something hits the internet, it pretty much lives forever.

Zee5 claims they’re trying every possible way to bring Satluj back to Indian audiences. Meanwhile, those HD links are still spreading, and the controversy has probably drawn more attention to Khalra’s story than the film’s actual release.

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