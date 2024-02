Agastya Nanda is the newest guest on the new season of What The Hell Navya. The podcast actually features Navya Naveli, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan who talk about anything and everything under the sun. Fans are going to see a new version of Agastya. Everyone has seen him a little shy during the release of The Archies. But the new What The Hell Navya promo seems to promise some interesting familial gup shup. Netizens have reacted to the same and have mentioned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Agastya Nanda brings charm on What The Hell Navya

Agastya Nanda brings a breath of fresh air in the new episode of Navya Naveli hosted podcast show, What The Hell Navya. The latter tells him he is the only man in the room. Agastya and Navya dish out the typical sibling vibe in the new promo of What The Hell Navya. We also get to see Agastya talk about masculinity. His words on the same leave his mother Shweta Bachchan in awe. Navya seems a little envious of Shweta calling Agastya wise. Also Read - Why did Rahul Gandhi mention Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan over Ayodhya Ram Mandir event?

In the same video, we see Agastya talking about growing up around very strong and very opinionated women. He says that they are all watered-down versions of each other. He ranks Jaya Bachchan first then Shweta and then Navya. The latter is also seen teasing Agastya about using beauty products. Agastya, who seems a little offended lists down products that he uses. The fun video has left everyone excited. Also Read - Dharmendra expresses his love for Bobby Deol's Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor, here's what he has to say

Watch the new promo of What The Hell Navya here:

Netizens want to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the podcast next

Well, now that Agastya has made an appearance on the podcast show, some of the netizens are expressing their desire to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the podcast as well. They have shared the same in the comments. Also, there are many who seem impressed by Agastya, his manners and the way he talks. A lot of them felt that he was a carbon copy of Abhishek Bachchan. Have a look at the comments here:

There have been rumours about the Bachchans having a family feud. However, none of them have reacted to the same.