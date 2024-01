The Archies was a debut vehicle for Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. While these three made noise, people liked Vedang Raina the most for his charisma and sass quotient. Agastya Nanda has already bagged his second movie, Ikkis which is to be made by Sriram Raghavan. It is a biopic on the life of war hero Lt Arun Khetarpal. The young actor did an interview with Anupama Chopra where he said that he had a very rosy picture about becoming an actor in Bollywood. Agastya Nanda said the reviews for The Archies made him realise that the criticism is 'real' and he needs to buck up. Also Read - The Archies: Agastya Nanda finally reacts to being trolled for bad acting in his debut film; admits he didn’t know how to deal with the criticism

Netizens remind him of his mamu Abhishek Bachchan

As we know, Abhishek Bachchan too faced a lot of criticism. This was despite the fact that he did a pretty decent job in his first film, Refugee. It took him years to cement himself as a solid dependable actor. Seeing the video, a netizen wrote, "Why in the world would he think that? Unless he's been living under a rock of course and doesn't even know about his mamu's existence," while someone else commented, "He is clearly lying. I recall his mother some ten years back had said she won't let Agastya become an actor because of the hate Abhishek gets." Others even said that this is a PR-gimmick to make him come across as this innocent and wide-eyed boy so that he can escape flak. Also Read - Delnaaz Irani reveals Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor didn't let anyone feel that they belong to influential families

Agastya Nanda to carry forward the Bachchan legacy

Netizens have said that he seems more delusional than Ananya Panday in her debut days. A person revisited how he spoke about struggles of his outsider friends. It read: He also talked about how he has outsider friends who are struggling and want to be actors and 1 of them is only getting small side roles in TV soaps and stuff, and YET he STILL thinks he was deserving of love for whatever the hell those 3 were doing in Archies. So damn deluded!