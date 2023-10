Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, where he will be seen playing the casanova Archie. But is Agastya like Archie in real life, and how much does he relate to him? The star kid was seen making heads turn with his appearance at a media event where he spoke his heart out about his debut film and more. Talking about the similarities between him and Archie, Agastya refused to be like him and says he is definitely not a casanova like Archie Andrews. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Sara Tendulkar, Arjun to Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, sibling duos shine at the Ambani party

At the India Today conclave, Agastya spoke largely about his character Archie and mentioned he couldn't have asked for a better debut in the industry. Agastya assures people who are curious to know what he is like said that he is not at all like Archie and called him the Casanova, but said that the similarities between both of them are their love for music. Thanking Zoya for giving him an opportunity to play Archie, Agastya is excited that the film will be streaming on Netflix in 190 countries. Agastya even added that he is best friends with all his co-stars, including Suhana Khan, and they love to hang out way too much. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan bags his second movie?

Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with Agastya Nanda in The Archies. Also Read - The Archies Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and other cast members' educational qualifications

Suhana Khan, who is also making her debut with The Archies, is reportedly dating Agastya Nanda, and the video of the star boy blowing a flying kiss to the superstar's daughter only added fuel to the rumours. Suhana and Agastya have been childhood friends due to the friendship between both families. Suhana also shares a great bond with Navya Naveli Nanda, who is a super protective sister to Agastya. All said and done, The Archies is slated to release on December 7, 2023, and fans are indeed elated to watch these young talents on screen.