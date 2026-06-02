Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to join forces for Mohit Suri's next? Here's what we know

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are set to reunite with director Mohit Suri for a new romantic film after the success of Saiyaara. The project is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin filming later this year.

After the massive success of Saiyaara, the winning trio of Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, and director Mohit Suri is all set to join hands once again for another romantic project. The news has already generated a lot of excitement among fans, especially after the heartfelt love story of Saiyaara struck a chord with audiences last year. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the yet-untitled film is currently in the pre-production stage, and the team is working on finalising key details.

Ahaan and Aneet to reunite for Mohit Suri's next?

Ahaan and Aneet are expected to begin shooting for Mohit Suri’s next directorial venture sometime in October or November 2026. While official details about the plot and other cast members are still under wraps, the reunion of this successful combination has already created a strong buzz in the industry.

Mohit Suri, known for his emotionally intense and visually stylish romances, seems to have found the perfect young pair in Ahaan and Aneet. Their on-screen chemistry in Saiyaara was widely appreciated, and fans are now eagerly waiting to see what kind of love story the director has in store for them this time.

Upcoming project crucial for Ahaan and Aneet's career

This upcoming project marks yet another important step in the budding careers of both Ahaan and Aneet, as they continue to establish themselves as one of the promising new-gen pairs in Bollywood.

A source told the portal, “Ahaan and Aneet are reuniting with Mohit Suri for a fresh romantic story. The film is currently in the pre-production stage, and the makers are aiming to commence principal photography in October-November. There is a lot of excitement within the team as they come together after the phenomenal response of Saiyaara."

This upcoming project will mark Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s second collaboration after Saiyaara, the film that helped establish them as one of the most promising young on-screen pairs in recent years.

At the moment, both actors are busy with their individual commitments. Ahaan is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film and is expected to wrap up his portions by July. Aneet, meanwhile, is filming Shakti Shalini. Once they finish these projects, the duo will shift their complete focus to Mohit Suri’s romantic drama.

Was the film titled Satranga?

A source close to the project also clarified that the film was never titled Satranga, despite several reports and online speculation suggesting otherwise. The makers have confirmed that no such title was ever finalised or even considered for this romantic project.

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