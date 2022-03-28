Ahan Shetty REVEALS why he doesn’t want father Suniel Shetty to produce his films

made a smashing debut with 's Tadap along with Tara Sutaria. Many appreciated the star boy performance however he has a long way to go. Despite being 's son Ahan wants to make it on his own and doesn't want his dad Suniel to support him anyway. He doesn't even want his father Suniel to produce his film now. In an interaction Ahan made it clear that he wants to create his niche, " I don’t think I would want to put that kind of pressure on my father. I feel that when you are working with family, you tend to lose that sense of professionalism because you want to do everything right by them and agree with them. I don’t want the line between relationships and professional life to get blurred." While he did admit that he will collaborate with his father n the future, " In the future, if my father wants to be a producer on a film I’m working on, I would love that. But at this moment my family shouldn’t get involved in what I’m doing". Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Arvind Kejriwal opens up on his 'insensitive video' on Kashmiri Pandits that went viral

Will's father Suniel is a damn protective word for his son. While he made his debut in an interaction Suniel said, that he was nervous for him, " As a parent, it does feel like Ahan’s birthday. He is stepping into a new world, where receiving acceptance is a long way" He further added, " I am praying that my son gets accepted in showbiz. So far, the trailers and the songs are doing extremely well. People have been showering with so much love and support. But yeah, as a parent, I am anxious too. I have always told Ahan that he can strive to be a brilliant actor, but he has to be a brilliant human before that. I tell him that God has allowed him to make the most of it because the little things and gestures you do for others are always appreciated".