Tejas actress Kangana Ranaut recently praised the idol of Ram Lalla of the temple which gives a visual depiction of Lord Ram as a five-year-old. The historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be held on January 22 and several celebrities will be present on the auspicious occasion. Yesterday, Kangana took to her Instagram as she showered praises on the newly unveiled Ram Lalla idol.

She shared the picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, 'I always thought lord Rama looked like this as a young boy and my imagination today came alive with this murti'.

Also Read - Kangana Ranaut steps out of Mumbai salon holding hands with a foreigner; netizens say 'Queen is happy'

Kangana even tagged the sculptor Arun in the same story and wrote, 'Kitne sundar aur mann ko moh lene wali ye pratima hai, kitna pressure hoga @arun_yogiraj ji pe aur swayam parmeshvar ko hi patthar mein tham lena'. She even wrote, 'Kya kahein, yeh bhi Ram ki hi kripa hai. @arun_yogiraj ji Shri Ram ne aapko swayam darshan diya hain, aap dhanya hai'.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency. This film marks her first solo directorial movie. She will play the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She is all set to reunite with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film. The movie will be directed by Vijay and will be released in Hindi and Tamil languages. Kangana was last seen in Tejas which is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and was released in theatres on October 27, 2023.