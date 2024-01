The Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22, 2024, is set to be one of the most significant religious events in India's history. The much-awaited moment when Lord Ram's idol will be unveiled in the temple of Ayodhya is something which the entire India is waiting for. Many notable personalities, including Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Prabhas, and others, have already received invitations to this momentous occasion. Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt, has expressed his desire to visit the temple. Although it is not yet known if he has received an official invite, his enthusiasm and willingness to be a part of this grand event are certainly commendable. Also Read - New Year 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan and family in Switzerland, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput in Bhutan and more – Inside stars' celebrations

Sanjay Dutt: Would like to go to Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

Sanjay Dutt recently visited Gaya, Bihar to perform the Pind Daan ritual for the well-being of his departed loved ones. He was dressed in a white kurta and dhoti and performed all the rituals by offering prayers. After the rituals were completed, journalists surrounded Sanjay and started asking him about his views on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration. According to a news wire agency, the actor stated that the event is a significant one for India, and he is looking forward to it. When reporters asked him whether he would be interested in visiting the Ayodhya Ram Mandir if invited, the actor replied that he would definitely love to go there.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in films such as Jawan and Leo. He had a cameo appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, for which he was highly praised. In 2024, the actor has an interesting lineup of films. Sanjay will be next seen in Double iSmart, Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi, KD - The Devil, and Baap.