Everyone is looking forward to the day Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be inaugurated. It is one of the most awaited events in India. PM Narendra Modi and many dignitaries and celebrities have been invited to watch the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. Well, ahead of the inauguration ceremony, popular Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his gesture as Ram Siya Ram played during the India vs South Africa test match is going viral. Virat is getting praise for the same.

Virat Kohli wins hearts with his gesture during SA vs IND match

The Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya is the most popular event right now. During the India vs South Africa test cricket match, Ram Siya Ram from Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer movie Adipurush was played in the stadium. India was bowling at that time while the South African team was struggling in their game. Their 8th teammate, Keshav Maharaj was just arriving on the pitch as Ram Siya Ram was played. Virat Kohli enacted as though pulling an arrow from a bowstring. He then folded his hands in namaste. The gesture has a link to the Ramayana which is very popular in India. The video of Virat's Dhanush gesture and Namaste has impressed fans a lot. The video is going viral and how.

Virat Kohli doing Lord Rama's "Dhanush" pose when Keshav Maharaj coming to bat and Ram Siya Ram playing in the background. What a beautiful moment! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/chFIc631eC — अक्षित ? (@akshit_aman) January 3, 2024

Virat Kohli when Ram Siya Ram song was played in the stadium.?️#SAvsIND#Viratk pic.twitter.com/u1LaGgxb3q — T Δ N I ?⃤ (@Explaiin_x) January 4, 2024

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration event

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on 22nd January at 12:20 pm. Many well-known personalities have been invited for the 'pran pratishtha' or the consecration ceremony. As per media reports, about 4000 saints and 2200 other people have been invited for the same. Heads of Kashi Vishwanath temple, Vaishno Devi temple, spiritual leader Dalai Lama, Mata Amritanandamayi of Kerala, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Rishab Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi and Yash are invited.

Ramamand Sagar's Ramayan stars Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia have also been invited for the consecration ceremony. Ambanis and Tatas have been invited too, Virat Kohli is also going to attend the do.