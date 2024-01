Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri revealed that he has received an invitation to the grand ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. But, unfortunately, he will not be able to attend the event. Yes, you read that right! Vivek revealed that he has been receiving multiple calls from Yogi Adityanath's office. BollywoodLife gets you all the latest entertainment news. Don't forget to follow us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, Kangana Ranaut spotted at the airport; looks stylish in a saree and an overcoat [View Pics]

Vivek took to his Twitter to share an invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and also expressed his surprise reaction to how the entire event was planned properly. He wrote, 'I was pleasantly surprised to receive many follow-up calls from the office of CM @myogiadityanath Ji. The lady asked me travel details in an extremely warm but professional manner. Mighty impressed with the way technology is used to ensure a comfortable and safe visit for all'.

He even added saying that due to some inevitable reason, he will not be able to attend the event. 'It's unfortunate that I am not able to attend #PranPratishtha as I am not in Bharat on 22nd Jan for some inevitable reason and only Ram ji knows how sad I am. #RamMandir,' wrote Vivek.

I was pleasantly surprised to receive many follow up calls from the office of CM @myogiadityanath Ji. The lady asked me travel details in an extremely warm but professional manner. Mighty impressed with the way technology is used to ensure a comfortable and safe visit for all.… pic.twitter.com/WJtrJ05rhM — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 20, 2024

Several popular celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Junior NTR, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and more have been invited for the prestigious consecration of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.