Ahead of Dhamaal 4, Anjali Anand opens up on joining Bollywood's iconic comedy franchise

Promising a rib-tickling entertainer for audiences of all ages, Dhamaal 4 brings together a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra, along with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

Ahead of Dhamaal 4, Anjali Anand opens up on joining Bollywood's iconic comedy franchise

Ever since audiences saw Anjali Anand dancing to Saree song alongside Riteish Deshmukh in Dhamaal 4, they just can't get over their adorable chemistry. From her charming expressions to her innocent comebacks in the film’s trailer, everyone is looking forward to watching Paro on the big screen.

Speaking about joining one of the most loved comedy franchise of all time, Anjali Anand shared, “I was 15 when the first movie came out and it has been an everyday conversation between me and my friends. It’s one of the funniest films and most successful films in this genre ever and I’m only grateful to be a part of it. If I told my 15 year old self that I would be a part of the fourth franchise she would have never believed me haha but hey, I’m here.”

Promising a rib-tickling entertainer for audiences of all ages, Dhamaal 4 brings together a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra, along with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. DHAMAAL 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Dhamaal 4 releases in cinemas on 10th July, 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

