Ahead of Dhurandhar: The Revenge release, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues to BREAK records, sells ticket worth Rs…; BEATS Dangal, Border, and K3G

Dhurandhar 2 which is titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release soon. Dhurandhar (Part 1) continues to set new records at the box office. On the same day the teaser for Dhurandhar 2 was released, the first part achieved a major milestone. The film crossed the 4 crore (40 million) footfall mark in India. With this, Dhurandhar has joined the select group of 19 films in the history of Indian cinema that have attracted such a large number of viewers to theaters. This achievement is considered extremely significant.

Dhurandhar Box Office records

The Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar was released in theaters on December 5, 2025. The film had a good opening, but not a massive one, earning approximately Rs 30 crore on its first day. The film's earnings gradually increased, and the film broke several single-day box office records. Due to this strong performance, by the end of its seventh week, in January, the film had earned Rs 800 crore net and approximately Rs 1000 crore gross.

Dhurandhar makes new record

According to trade experts, considering the average ticket price in India to be around Rs 250, Dhurandhar has reached 4 crore viewers this week. This is the first Bollywood film in the last 24 years to achieve this figure. Before this, Sunny Deol's Gadar recorded approximately 5 crore footfalls in 2001. A Hindi film reaching this milestone after such a long time is considered a huge achievement for the industry.

Dhurandhar beat all-time blockbusters

Dhurandhar has now become the 19th film with the highest footfalls in India. The films at the top, such as Sholay, Baahubali 2, Mughal-e-Azam, and Mother India, have sold more than 10 crore tickets. Even if Dhurandhar doesn't reach those figures, it has surpassed many all-time blockbuster films. This film's footfall is even higher than Aamir Khan's Dangal and PK, Sunny Deol's Border, and Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

All about Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller film in which Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy who goes on a mission to Pakistan. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. Dhurandhar has grossed approximately Rs 1300 crore worldwide and has now become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

