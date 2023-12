Bollywood has ensured to end the year 2023 with a bang. On December 1, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur made it to the theatres. Now, fans are desperately looking for Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. It will be Shah Rukh Khan's 3rd film of the year to release. With Pathaan and Jawan, he has already made massive money. Both the films crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office. Now, it is time for Dunki that is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. As the release date of the film is getting closer, Shah Rukh Khan has began promoting the film in his way. His best promotional activity is the AskSRK session that he conducts on Twitter. Also Read - Animal box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor roars loud but fails to beat Jawan; Telugu version takes a flying start

This morning, Shah Rukh Khan had a bit of chat with his fans via X (formerly known as Twitter) and answered all sorts of questions. From Dunki to his children, Shah Rukh Khan candidly replied to all the questions of fans. One of the fans asked him what are his favourite Punjabi dishes as the movie Dunki is based in Punjab. To this, the actor revealed that he ate a lot of parathas. He also mentioned that Chole Bhatura is his most favourite. One of the fans even asked him to try roller skating just like his daughter Suhana Khan. In The Archies, Suhana Khan is seen performing roller skating. To this, he replied that he would never ever try doing it again as when he did he fell on his bum. Also Read - Give your wristwatch collection an overhaul inspired by Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan in one of the tweets mentioned that one of the best parts of Dunki is director Rajkumar Hirani. He is more excited than ever to work with the filmmaker.

Never ever I have tried it a few times and fallen on my butt!!! I will leave skating to Suhana, she is really good at it. https://t.co/cEwAyELuUH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

And that’s the right reason. I am also excited to be in a Raju film. Films are a directors medium….hero toh aate jaate rehte hain! #Dunki https://t.co/Io78e8R8UU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

I eat Paranthas…in plural!! And also chola bhatura my favourite. #Dunki https://t.co/5UgxkbRcFr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

Dunki releases on December 21. The film stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and many more apart from Shah Rukh Khan. It is one of the highly anticipated films and it is expected that the film will do wonders at the box office. However, it is clashing with Prabhas' Salaar that is a full-on action drama.