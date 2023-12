Dunki is just a couple of days away from its release. Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu starrer new movie by Rajkumar Hirani is releasing on 21st December. There is ample buzz already. With Shah Rukh revealing Dunki Drops one after another, the buzz is just increasing. And now, ahead of the new movie's release, Shah Rukh Khan has followed a ritual he performed during the last two releases, that are, Jawan and Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaisho Devi shrine in Jammu Kashmir ahead of Dunki release

A video of Shah Rukh Khan has grabbed headlines in entertainment news right now. The video features a man completely hooded walking around surrounded by a few men. We cannot see the face of Shah Rukh but the latest reports confirm that it is SRK. Shah Rukh has been visiting the shrine ahead of the release of his movies. He did the same with Jawan and Pathaan and they both turned out to be blockbusters. It seems, Shah Rukh Khan wants Dunki to repeat the history at the box office. Also Read - Dunki first movie review out: Calls it a masterpiece by Shah Rukh Khan

Jawan minted Rs 1125 crores worldwide while Pathaan made a business of Rs 1054 crores worldwide. And there are a lot of expectations from Dunki as well. Fans feel Dunki might surpass the collections of Jawan and Pathaan. Let's see what fate Dunki holds upon release. Also Read - Salaar: New movie starring Prabhas gets an 'A' certificate by CBFC; to register triumph like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal?

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan movie visiting Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of Dunki's release here:

Watch another video of Shah Rukh Khan here:

Apart from Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and SRK, Dunki also stars Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar and Boman Irani to name a few. This is the first time Rajkumar Hirani is working with Shah Rukh Khan. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the same.

Recently, Shah Rukh dropped a Dunki Drop 5 which is a song called O Maahi. It is a promotional romantic number sung by Arijit Singh. Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics and Pritam scored the music. The film is reportedly budgeted at ₹120 crore, including the marketing cost.