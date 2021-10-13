Honsla Rakh starring Shehnaaz Gill, , Sonam Bajwa is all set to hit theatres on October 15. The film has good buzz around it. The trailer, songs that have released so far, including the latest number Lalkaare, have received appreciation from fans and they are excitedly waiting for the film to hit screens. Their thrill can be gaged from the comments they are leaving under the trailer and songs from the film. Honsla Rakh marks Shehnaaz’s debut and fans are already ready with a verdict for the film’s fate. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Dear SidNaaz fans, 'Honsla Rakho!' Shehnaaz Gill will be back with a bang

Sidnaaz fans, along with Shehnaazians are of the opinion that the film, which looks such a fun entertainer, will be a hit at the box office. They have loved Shehnaaz's performance, her look, her chemistry with Diljit Dosajh and the storyline of the film, so much, that fans are eagerly waiting to go and watch the film and their excitement is enough to prove that this festive release will not be any less than a festival.

Fans have also hailed Shehnaaz as courageous and a true professional for getting back to work so soon after Sidharth Shukla's demise, which is a huge loss for her. However, not just this, they are also impressed with her screen presence and acting skills in her debut flick and have already declared her 'the next big thing.'

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans and Punjabi film aficionados are calling the actress ‘sensational’ and an ‘expression queen’. She is also being called a powerful performer and appreciated for carrying both looks – that of a simple Punjaban and a glamorous diva with equal ease.

The former Bigg Boss finalist is coming across as confident and effortless in her acting in Honsla Rakh and fans are sure that this will just be a start for a new bigger, better journey for Shehnaaz. You fly, girl!