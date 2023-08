Jim Sarbh, a name that resonates with versatility and talent, has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. While many recognize him for his compelling on-screen presence, there's much more to this artist than meets the eye. Delve into the intriguing world of Jim Sarbh as we uncover five lesser-known facts that showcase his remarkable journey. Also Read - Made In Heaven 2 EXCLUSIVE: Jim Sarbh on why season 2 worked despite gap; 'the series points out at hypocrisy of people...'

A Directorial Debut: Beyond his acting prowess, Jim Sarbh showcased his creative acumen by making his directorial debut with the 2014 film 'Bull'. This early exploration into directing underscores his multifaceted approach to storytelling.

The Theatre Performer: Before gracing the silver screen, Sarbh honed his craft in theatres at Atlanta. His dedication to the stage led him to feature in notable plays such as 'The Show!', 'The Breakup', 'Tennis in Nablus', and 'Ice Glen'. Notably, his exceptional talent was acknowledged with the Major Supporting Role Metropolitan Atlanta Theatre Award.

Forbes Recognition: Sarbh's contributions to the world of theatre were acknowledged when he secured a spot in Forbes India's prestigious ‘30 under 30’ list in 2015. A Swift Audition Triumph: The speed at which fate embraced Jim Sarbh is truly remarkable. Within only 20 minutes of his audition for the film Padmaavat,’ he received a message from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production team with a confirmation of his role in the project.

This incident exemplifies the instant impact he has. Cinematic favourites: Even as a prominent figure in Bollywood, Jim Sarbh remains a devoted admirer of fellow actors. His cinematic idols include Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irrfan Khan, and Radhika Apte, showcasing his discerning taste and appreciation for nuanced performances. From the director's chair to the theatre stage and the silver screen, Jim continues to win hearts across various artistic dimensions.