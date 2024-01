Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika's first poster from Shaitaan is out. The film will be released in theatres on March 8, 2024, and has been directed by Vikas Bahl. The upcoming supernatural thriller Shaitaan will mark South actress Jyotika's comeback in the Hindi cinema after a long time. Ajay Devgn shared the first-look poster on his Instagram. Sharing it Ajay wrote, “#Shaitaan is coming to cast a spell on you.” The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn FFilms, and Panorama Studios International. Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - National Girl Child Day: Is Kajol's latest post a befitting reply to Nysa Devgn's trollers?

In the first look poster, Ajay, R Madhavan and Jyotika look quite intense in their characters and this only raises the excitement level of their fans. Shaitaan will also mark the Bollywood debut of Janki Bodiwala, a young talent in the industry. Also Read - Prithviraj Sukumaran in Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more dreaded and evil villains to look forward to

Have a look at Ajay Devgn's Instagram post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Trending Now

Reasons why fans are calling Shaitaan a blockbuster

Horror genre

The makers have kept the storyline and plot under wraps. Madhavan captioned the post as, "#Shaitaan nazar milata nahi - nazar lagata hai", while Jyotika’s post read, "#Shaitaan ka bura saaya kabhi bata kar nahin aata".

Horror genres are not explored in India as they have been in Hollywood. Horror films in Bollywood make the audience laugh out loud. Talking about Shaitaan, it seems as if the film will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and will give them goosebumps with every scene.

Ajay Devgn's production

Ajay Devgn's production films turn out to be bang on in terms of action. Shaitaan promises to leave the masses excited with their storyline and plot.

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika - Best trio ever

The makers of Shaitaan have roped in great stars including Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika who are known for their intense acting and diving deep into their characters. VFX will be a treat for all fans who will get a visual treat with this movie.

Despite the teaser and trailer not being released, the audience is calling Shaitaan a blockbuster. The fans are in love with the spooky poster and are impressed with the intensity it carries.

On the work front, Ajay has Raid 2 in his pipeline wherein Riteish Deshmukh is the villain. He also has Singham Again which will release in 2024, Maidaan and Auron Mei Kahan Dum Tha in his kitty. Madhavan was seen in The Railway Men and will soon be seen in Test, Amriki Pandit, The Untold Story of C Sankraran Nair and an untitled Tamil film. Jyothika was last seen in Kaathal - The Core and will soon be seen in Sri and Dabba Cartel.