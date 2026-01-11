Ahead of Spirit, Triptii Dimri REPLACES Deepika Padukone in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo? Here’s what we know

Deepika Padukone made headlines after she got replaced by Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy's Spirit. However, according to reports, Triptii has replaced Deepika in another film.

The next release of Vishal Bhardwaj is making much noise; it is called O Romeo. The movie features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri as the main characters. The recent promotion was that the movie is based on true events, and this raised questions in minds of people about the story. Soon, the social media users started to guess that the movie could be based on the life of the underworld characters, Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi. That concept was imagined due to the fact that the character of Shahid is called Ustara and that of Triptii is called Afsha, both of which are pretty close to the real-life names. Due to this resemblance, there is a possibility among many individuals to relate the story to such personalities.

Did Triptii Dimri replace Deepika Padukone in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo?

What was more interesting about the conversation is that way back in 2018, Vishal Bhardwaj was set to make a film with Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone with a similar theme. In the project, the character of Irrfan was also called Ustara, but Deepika was called Afshan. Almost the same names are again seen in O Romeo. This has caused individuals to believe that the new version of the ancient project that was never completed was titled as the name of Romeo. As Deepika was involved in the previous plot, and Triptii is now included in O Romeo, many people are asking themselves whether Triptii has replaced Deepika in the story.

Vishal Bhardwaj planned a film for Deepika Padukone?

Vishal Bhardwaj in 2018 gave an explanation in a Facebook post as to why the previous film was delayed. He told me that Irrfan was having jaundice and Deepika was experiencing serious backache. Due to their health conditions, the shooting was forced to be postponed. In His words, "I am pushing back the film by a few months as both of my lead actors are down with different health problems. Irrfan is down with jaundice and it will take him a few weeks to recover and Deepika Padukone's back problem which had previously developed during the shooting of Padmaavat has now resurfaced. Her role in the film is very physically demanding and the doctor has advised her not to do any strenuous work for a couple of months. In the past few weeks, I felt like I was back in the days of Maqbool while prepping with them. Deepika and Irrfan’s look tests have come out exceptionally well, nothing like you’ve seen before, and it took me a moment to recognize them when I saw the test photographs."

By that time, some individuals had argued that the movie was a biopic of Sapna Didi. This is, however, denied by Vishal Bhardwaj. He informed that the story is not based on the life of a real person. He said, "I would also like to clear that the film is still untitled and is not based on Rahima Khan/Sapna Didi’s life. Yes, it’s a takeoff from the story Femme Fatale from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai but as we worked on this idea, the story and screenplay have taken on a new identity and shape which is nowhere close to the above-mentioned names. Hence, it’s definitely not a biopic."

Triptii Dimri replaced Deepika in Spirit

Another film that was in the news recently was called Spirit. It was reported that Deepika Padukone had exited the project on some condition, and Triptii Dimri was taken in her place. Due to this fact, their connections between the two films, O Romeo and Spirit, began, and it became stated that Triptii has taken the place of Deepika twice. No official confirmation on this has been made hence, this is only speculation. Yet, one thing is evident that Triptii Dimri is gradually turning out to be a part of big and significant projects.

