Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande posts a pic with beau Vicky Jain; faces heat from SSR fans

Ahead of 's first death anniversary, the late actor's ex-girlfriend posted a pic with beau Vicky Jain, where they are walking together. Sharing the image, the Manikarnika actress wrote, "Perfect together!." While it garnered love from netizens, it irked SSR fans as they slammed Ankita for doing it for seeking attention.

While one user wrote, "This perfect togetherness is not there in Bollywood, Kaal SSR the Aaj Ye Hai Kaal Koi Aur Hoga…..Stop making fun of yourself by posting such nonsense," another commented, "Not at all perfect... U look good only with ssr." Accusing Ankita of seeking attention, a netizen commented, "Break from social media wala natak khatam?using ssr for attention seeking." Another one wrote, "Guess is right ye shera ke saath ghum rahi hai aur bolti hai break log samajte hai ki sushant ke yaad mei nautankita well playing on social media sushant ke naam pe u r famous because of him."

Recently on the completion of 12 years of Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande said, "It has been so upsetting for me today, I have seen so many videos which has Sushant, me, the entire family that made me very emotional. Pavitra Rishta is my first born. My feelings towards this show is very sacred. The entire cast and crew of Pavitra Rishta are very connected to it and we are like a big family, who meet and talk even now." She also thanked for choosing her as Archana. She said, "I am very fortunate that Ekta saw Archana in me and I really love her a lot. I am also very thankful to the people for making Archana."

Remembering SSR, she added, "Sushant aaj hamare beech nahi hai, uske bina Pavitra Rishta adhoora hai. Archana ka Manav sirf Sushant tha. (Sushant is not with us and Pavitra Rishta is incomplete without him. Only Sushant was Archana's Manav). I'm sure vo jahaan bhi hai vahaan dekh raha hai. I hope he is happy wherever he is. Sushant taught me to act, I knew nothing. I was junior and he was very senior. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I am very fortunate to work with him."