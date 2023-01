Shraddha Kapoor is all set for her upcoming movie ‘Tu Jhoothi main Makkaar’. It's been three years since the actress has not made her appearance on the big screen. Post her 2020 release titled Baagi 3 her latest outing is Tu Jhoothi main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. As we move into the love season Sharddha Kapoor is curious about hardships in love. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor hilariously mocked over his ‘Jab main jawaan tha’ comment; netizens say, 'he is gracefully accepting his age'

View this post on Instagram

The film is touted to be a modern-day Rom-Com along with a fresh and modern take on love and relationships. and Sharddha Kapoor will share the screen space for the first time. They are expected to share sizzling chemistry in their first movie together.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is a film featuring never before seen pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The rom-com is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by T- Series. The film is slated to release on the festivity of Holi on 8th March 2023.