Ahem! Katrina Kaif finds Varun Dhawan's shirtless picture fiery hot; Vicky Kaushal are you listening?

and 's wedding ruled the headlines all over December 2022. The stars tried to keep their wedding a secret and only after taking the saat pheras, they announced to the world that they are a couple. They shared some beautiful pictures from their wedding on social media and finally revealed their Mr and Mrs avatar. Now the couple is painting the town red with their love. It was recently that Katrina had visited Indore to spend time with hubby as she shoots for his film. But it looks like someone else has now caught Katrina's attention. Before you set your horses running, we are talking about . The actor recently posted a shirtless picture of him and received a response from Katrina Kaif. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and more Bollywood Daredevils who have done their own stunts in films

Varun Dhawan posted a picture that sees him flaunting his washboard abs on a yatch. Katrina Kaif dropped a fire emoji on the picture. Apart from her, , Aalim Hakim and many others also commented on it. Well, well, Vicky Kaushal are you listening? Also Read - When Amitabh Bachchan caught Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover locking lips in a closed room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

On the work front, Katrina Kaif next has Tiger 3 in her kitty. The shooting of the film that sees her alongside is on halt right now given the Coronavirus situation in India. Though the shooting of the film was going to begin by this month, reports suggest that it has now been delayed. This free time seems to have come as a blessing in disguise for Katrina Kaif as she is able to spend time with her hubby dearest.