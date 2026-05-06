AI & animation: How generative tech is revolutionizing children's media

Animation has been one of those fields with a relatively high barrier to entry. It required software, skills, a lot of time and often a team. With AI, however, animation becomes much more flexible.

By: BollywoodLife | Published: May 6, 2026 4:01 PM IST





Over the past couple of years, development and animation for kids' content has evolved rapidly – and it isn't until you sit down to watch a couple of videos back to back that you actually begin to notice the change. Graphics look nicer, things move faster, and there’s just more production value in children’s television today, with so many new episodes, new channels, and new characters entering the fray.

Some of it looks great. Some of it feels somewhat hurried. And much of it is produced in ways that were literally impossible just a few years ago. You’ve got generative AI to thank for this. And no, it hasn’t made animation studios obsolete or anything quite so dramatic as that, but it’s definitely changing the behind-the-scenes process of content production.

Smaller teams are producing more. Indie creators are putting out work that feels surprisingly polished. That line between a major studio and a small creator is far less clear cut than before.

Let’s dive in.

Getting Started Doesn’t Look the Same Anymore

Animation has been one of those fields with a relatively high barrier to entry. It required software, skills, a lot of time and often a team. With AI, however, animation becomes much more flexible. An AI anime generator tool, for example, allows creators to experiment with character styles and visual concepts. As a result they’re able to get something on-screen in far less time than if they were starting from scratch.

Of course, this can never do justice to real human-driven animation skills. However, it does speed up the first phase of that whole process for production studios. Rather than taking days to get an idea together, you can get something workable in an afternoon and build from there.

And that’s really one of the big reasons why you see even more small creators entering into this space. Some are experimenting. Some are serious. Either way, no one’s changed to a full studio setup anymore.

Things are Getting Made Faster, for Better or Worse

Speed is obviously one of the biggest perks that generative tech offers.

What used to take weeks, maybe even months, can now be pushed out much quicker, especially for simpler content. Stuff like backgrounds, minor animations, sometimes even scene variations can be generated or at least assisted in ways that cut down production time. The upside is obvious. More output, faster delivery, more opportunities to test things out.

But the flip side of speed also becomes pretty obvious. Some scenes seem a bit rushed, some animations get too repetitive, sometimes transitions look a little weird. Kids don’t always mind. They’re there for the motion, the colour, the familiarity. However, if you keep an eye out for it, it’s almost always possible to tell what’s been carefully prepared versus what’s been cranked out in haste just to keep up with demand.

The Style of Content is Shifting a Bit

As production becomes simpler, the structure of content often changes too. There’s more emphasis on holding attention moment to moment. Faster pacing, shorter scenes, brighter colours. Less drawn out build-ups and more on the edge of your seat energy. Some of that is just the way platforms work these days. You’re competing with everything else on the screen at the end of the day.

That said, generative tech also allows for you to quickly test and adjust content as needed. Creators double down on what works. And if it doesn’t for some reason, it’s dropped just as quickly. What you end up with is something that feels just a little more reactive. Not worse by any means, just a little different in how it’s put together.

Smaller Creators are Showing Up More

This is honestly one of the more interesting bits. You don’t need a full team to make something watchable anymore. These days, it’s more than possible for a single person to produce quality animated content if they know the tools and invest enough hours into it. That’s opened things up quite a bit, both within the context of children’s television shows, but also when it comes to AI-driven Bollywood filmmaking as well. Once in a while, an output from an indie filmmaking studio takes off in a way no one really expects, solidifying the value of generative AI as a means of levelling the playing field and making creative industries more accessible for independent makers.

Really, AI integration helps to break up the uniformity in space across both children’s television as well as in films and other general audience television. The net effect is that not everything looks like it came out of the same pipeline, which, in our opinion, is a good thing overall.

Voice and Audio are Changing Too

Visuals aren’t the only thing getting an upgrade. Voiceovers, music, and even basic sound design are easier to produce now. You can reuse content and tailor it to various languages/styles without having to reinvent the wheel every time.

For kids’ content, that’s super useful. This means videos can be shared to a wider audience with no extra work. Still, it’s one of the places that can most noticeably feel a little ‘off’ if done incorrectly. Overly generic background music, slightly unnatural speech patterns…all of this starts to stand out after a while.

But when it’s done right, it simply blends into the background and works pretty effectively.

Not Everything Feels Original (And That’s the Trade-Off)

One of the downsides of generative tech is that things can start to feel like déjà vu. Some character tropes come up time and again. Colour palettes feel familiar. And the pacing itself begins to read similar from channel to channel.

In most cases, it’s not intentional copying. That’s just what happens when you’re building from similar starting points. The difference often boils down to how much effort someone puts into molding that starting point into their own.

The tools get you halfway to your destination. The rest of it is up to your individual creativity, taste, and some patience.

Parents are Paying More Attention Than Kids

Kids are pretty forgiving viewers. They like things that are bright, quick, and engaging. Realistically, they’re not hard to please. Parents, on the other hand, are incredibly perceptive.

Repetition, odd phrasing, images that don’t match up from shot to shot — these are all the things that compound over time, and you can be assured parents are picking up on it as well. Plus, the conversation is shifting not just to how long kids are watching, but what they’re actually watching.

So yes, generative tech has democratised content production, but it doesn’t make it better. Nor does it mean slacking and doing the least work necessary to get by. Because kids might sit through it, but parents won’t. And if something feels lazy or off, they’ll notice pretty quickly and switch it off just as fast.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, if you peel it back, the goal hasn’t really changed much. When kids tune in, they want something engaging to watch. Something fun, familiar, or a bit quirky. Generative AI simply changes how that content is made behind the scenes. Some of it will be great. Some of it won’t land. Everything else will be somewhere in between. For bigger studios, it is a matter of efficiency. For smaller creators, it's just accessibility. To viewers, it simply means more choice. So, the next time you and your little one tune in, try spotting what’s been thoughtfully created and what’s just been pushed out to keep up.

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