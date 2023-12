Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is happily married to the love of her life, Abhishek Bachchan, was in a relationship with Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi once upon a time. Vivek, who openly regrets coming out in public and speaking about his relationship with Ash, hadn’t even told his father and veteran actor Suresh Oberoi about his love affair with the Ponniyin Selvan actress. Suresh Oberoi, who was seen playing a prominent role in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, reveals being unaware of his son’s love life with Aishwarya. Also Read - Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan skip Aaradhya’s school fest; netizens have bizzare reactions

In his latest interview Suresh spoke about son's past relationship with Aishwarya, "Most of the things I didn't even know. Vivek never told me. Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) told me. Before Ramu, somebody else told me. I had made him understand. Samjhaya tha mat karo (I had told him not to do)."

Suresh Oberoi says Amitabh Bachchan was never my friend.

"I was never a friend of his. I was his co-star. We had a relationship industry wise. My friendship was with Danny Mukul. Yes, Mr Bachchan invited me for his birthday but it was fine. And he doesn’t let people know about most of the things. But whenever we meet, we are really nice to each other."

Talking about Salman Khan and Salim Khan, Suresh Oberoi mentioned that he is very cordial with both of them.

"I was in relief in Vivek‘s case at that time and now also. Still we all meet each other very nicely. Whenever Salman Khan meets me, he hides the cigarette and then talks to me as a part of respect. I always tell Vivek to touch Salim ji’s feet. I also respect Salim Bhai. Things happened but my relationships are good enough."

Industry is a small place, and what goes around comes around. But the good thing is that they all move on.