Gossip mills have been rife with stories of how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage has hit choppy waters. These started from the NMACC event when the couple were not seen together. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen alone at an event for her birthday, which further drew attention to the rumours. It was said that the couple were having issues for a long time, and she has apparently been living with her mother. However, the entire family came together for the premiere of The Archies. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya cheered for Agastya Nanda on the red carpet. After that, we saw how Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya Nanda were present for the annual day performance of Aaradhya Bachchan. The star kid impressed one and all on social media. Also Read - When Abhishek Bachchan sarcastically rubbished divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; 'Thanks for letting me know'

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya at the Kabaddi match with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

We can see that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya with a friend and Big B are watching the match. They looked super enthusiastic as they cheered the team. All of them wore the official jerseys of the team. Netizens are happy to see this. There are many who love Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as a couple. Also Read - When Abhishek Bachchan revealed how marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan changed him

Netizens gush over Bachchan Parivaar

On seeing them together, netizens left a number of comments. The famous line, 'Parampara. Pratishtha. Anushaasan,' found a way along with a comment, 'This family is awesome but I don't see love in their eyes.' Others asked if the much talked Jhagda was finally Khatam. People had left a number of comments even when the news of Amitabh Bachchan gifting one of his bungalows to Shweta Bachchan came to the fore. Netizens started the bahu and beti comparison once again. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan won't ever react to the DIVORCE rumours due to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's THIS advice