The Ambanis, that is Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have opened their doors for Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and politicians on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023. And a lot of stars have come down to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh at Antilia, the Ambani residence. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has dropped by with her daughter Aaradhya for the grand Ganpati celebrations at the Ambanis. Netizens had something to say about them but fans came out in strong support.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan twin at Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Mother-daughter duo Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya both wore Patiala suits for the occasion. While Aishwarya wore a sky blue suit, Aaradhya was seen in a yellow suit. The duo posed for the photogs at the main gate and then again inside near the decor. They both wore mojaris as well. Aishwarya had her partition hairstyle while Aaradhya had her bangs as usual. They looked exceptionally pretty in not too OTT an outfit.

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan at Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations here:

Netizens comment on Aishwarya, Aaradhya's style

Some keyboard warriors always have something to sa about celebrities. And same goes for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were called out by some netizens for their simple yet traditional dress. Some called the mother-daughter duo out for their hairdos. While there were nasty comments, fans came out in defence of Aishwarya and Aaradhya. They called out the trolls for bothering with unnecessary comments. They slammed them saying it was Aishwarya and Aaradhya's choice. Check out their comments here:

Other celebs at the Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and more celebs attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani's house. The Antilia was decked up in lights and garlands for the Ganesh Chaturthi. Antilia is a sight to behold since a lot of Bollywood celebs have come under one roof for the auspicious occasion.

Meanwhile, on the front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2 with Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and more celebs.