Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are heading towards separation, according to several reports. There has been a constant chatter about their divorce, and the latest reports claim that Ash has moved out of the Bachchan house and is staying separately. The actress is reportedly not on speaking terms with her mother-in-law and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, and sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan and it is said that they are the reason behind the feud. Also Read - BREAKING: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moves out of the Bachchan house, staying separately with Aaradhya Bachchan?

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arriving separately to attend daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's school event amid separation rumours.

Amid the divorce rumours, Aishwarya and Abhishek made a head turn by arriving in separate cars to attend daughter Aaradhya's Dhirubhai Ambani school event. In the video, you can see Aishwarya coming out of the separate car along with her mother, Vrinda Rai. While Abhishek arrived together with father Amitabh Bachchan and nephew Agastya Nanda, Ash and Big B didn't greet each other, but the actress was seen showering all the love on her nephew and Bollywood actor Agastya Nanda.

One user commented on the video, "Hats off to the PR agency of Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya remains glued to her mothers body like the umbilical cord was not even cut off....she doesn't even look at her father Abhishek n here entire family is in school function". One more user wrote, "Why they came on different cars . It is their daughter’s school function I think they all came there ."

The netizens have drastic reactions to this latest appearance of Bachchan's, and many are questioning the ignorance that Big B gave to Ash. It can be seen how the KBC host walked by Ash without acknowledging her. And there are fans of Bachchan's who are slamming the separation news and are claiming they both have the answer of being together without any statement. Ash and Abhishek have been married for 16 years.