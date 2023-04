Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the youngsters amongst very many star kids who is often subjected to widespread media attention. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter is a very popular star kid in the country. She is just 11 years old and is the granddaughter of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Given her family background, naturally, she is a subject of curiosity. And in the latest media report that has surfaced, it is said that Aaradhya Bachchan has moved to High Court owing to the fake news about her health and life that is available on YouTube.

Aaradhya Bachchan moves to High Court against fake reporting

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya have grabbed headlines in Entertainment News for reportedly moving to Delhi High Court against multiple YouTube channels for reporting fake news about her health and her life. As per a report in DNA, the 11-year-old granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan has filed a petition to de-list and deactivate all the videos about her. She reportedly states that these reports affect the goodwill and are tarnishing the reputation of the Bachchan family. The hearing of the case will take place on the 20th of April, as per reports.

Anand and Naik law firm who filed the petition said that the defendants are only trying to gain profits using the reputation of their family. They aren't thinking about the damage that the reporting is causing to the plaintiff and their family members. The report states that the law firm has also joined hands with Google LLC and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Grievance Cell).

Abhishek Bachchan lashes out at trolls targeting Aaradhya

Earlier in an interview with BollywoodLife, Abhishek Bachchan had lashed out at trolls who have been commenting hate on Aaradhya. He dared the trolls to say it to his face. The actor says that it (trolling) is completely unacceptable and something that he will not tolerate. He understands that he is a public figure but he draws the boundaries for his daughter saying, "My daughter is out of bounds."