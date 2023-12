Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a proud mother, and fans are showering love on this viral video of the actress. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan quashed their separation rumours after attending daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s annual day function in school. But this latest video of Ash has given netizens one more reason to slam her. And the latest accusation that has been made by netizens is that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is keeping her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan away from her father, Abhishek Bachchan. This video of Aishwarya has been getting a lot of flak on the internet from people who accuse that there is no affection for father Abhishek who was equally a part of the annual function. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan praises Aaradhya Bachchan's performance amid feud rumours; calls her 'a complete natural on stage'

Watch the viral video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being accused of keeping her daughter away from her father, Abhishek Bachchan.

Aaradhya’s play in school got a lot of appreciation, and this has made her mother super happy and proud. There are many who call the actress's daughter better than The Archies actress Suhana Khan. Aishwarya is seen kissing daughter Aaradhya on her forehead as she sits in a car. It shows how happy and proud her mother is. Abhishek was seen sitting in the car on the front seat. This video makes netizens ask why she is so far from her father. Check out the several comments on the viral video.

One user commented "How funny no interaction or affection between dad.. Aishwarya doesn't let her dad close...." Another user commented, "Why do I feel sorry for Abhi?". One more user added, "Mujhe Kal se aisa feel Ho rha h ki Aaradhya ne oscar jeet liya".

Well, this isn't the first time, but earlier, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn and attended the The Archies movie screening event along with the entire Bachchan family, netizens noticed Aaradhya was only closely posing with mom Ash for the shutterbugs and not father Abhishek. Aishwarya is often trolled for keeping her daughter close to her and not letting her gel up with other family members. Indeed, Karan Johar's reply to the trolls in his latest Koffee With Karan 8 was so apt: 'Tu apna ghar dekh'.