Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted attending The Archies screening with husband Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya, Shweta Nanda, Navya and Agastya Nanda. The gorgeous actress was seen dancing her heart out with her daughter Aaradhya at an event and fans loved their heartwarming bond. Their dance video went viral on social media and fans are in love with the mother-daughter bond.

In the viral video, Aishwarya looked stunning in a black anarkali and we could not take our eyes off her. The actress stole the limelight with her poise and grace. Aaradhya donned a stylish white outfit that matched her mother's elegance. The video showcased Aishwarya and Aaradhya's camaraderie and cherished precious moments of mother-daughter. The song Qayamat Qayamat from the movie Deewane is playing in the background and the two were seen grooving to the same. For the uninitiated, the video seems to be from IIFA 2022 in June, last year. Also Read - The Archies screening: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan quashes separation rumours as she arrives to support Agastya Nanda with family

Watch Aishwarya's dance video with Aaradhya

Aishwarya's fans resonate and celebrate her bond with her lovely daughter Aaradhya. Well, Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in April 2007 and since then their bond has grown stronger with each passing day. The two welcomed daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Since then Aishwarya has been madly in love with her daughter and gives major mother-daughter goals. Well, since past few weeks there has been rumours that all is not well between the Bachchan's family. Right from Amitabh Bachchan unfollowing Aishwarya on the social media to Aish not staying with her family; various rumours were seen floating on the social media.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II.