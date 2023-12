Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are very much together and this latest video is a big proof. Bollywood's most iconic and popular couple Abhi and Ash quashed the separation rumours in style and how. There have been endless rumours of Aishwarya and Abhishek getting separated and this one appearance of them together has shut down the speculations once for and all. There was a buzz that Aishwarya has even moved out from the Bachchan house Jalsa. Also Read - When Salman Khan mentioned why he stays miles away from his ex-girlfriend, 'If even a question arises in their married life...' [Watch]

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek arrive in separate cars at Aaradhya's school function amid actress' moving out of Bachchan home rumours

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped down in the city along with the Bachchan family—her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, husband Abhishek Bachchan, and nephew Agastya Nanda—to attend the annual day function at Aaradhya's school. And they left together after arriving in separate cars to attend the annual day. Also Read - BREAKING: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moves out of the Bachchan house, staying separately with Aaradhya Bachchan?

Trending Now

Watch the video of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan going together after attending the annual function at daughter Aaradhya school and quash separation rumours once for all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans are hailing the togetherness of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and happy that they have shut down the rumours for once. While there are few who still believe Aishwarya and Abhiske are faking being together. On user commented, "Media ko bhi Abhishek ne hi bulaya hoga jab yeh khabar aayi social media ke Aishwarya has left Bachchan house problems in Abhishek & Aishwarya life to dikhane ke liye sab normal hai".

Abhishek Bachchan turns doting son-in-law as he very sweetly sees off Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s mom in the car amid separation rumours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Abhishek even turned a doting son-in-law for his mother-in-law Vrinda Rai, as he saw off her till the car. And this gesture of the Ghoomer actor is winning hearts.