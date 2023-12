Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are Bollywood's power couple. Ever since the news of their love affair floated, people knew that the duo would be the most talked about couple in the industry. Be it their marriage, the birth of their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan or even the speculations of separation, the Bachchan couple has always been in the limelight. A few weeks back, rumours were strong that Aishwarya had left the Bachchan clan with Aaradhya owing to her differences with Abhishek and his family. However, the couple shut gossip mongers' mouths when they were spotted together at daughter Aradhya Bachchan's annual function. How have Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan evolved as a couple over the years? Body language expert Pandit Jagannath Guruji reveals it all.

Body language expert decodes Aishwarya and Abhishek 's marriage through these viral pictures

Body language expert, Pandit Jagannath Guruji stated that in the above picture the maturity of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as a couple certainly stands out. The smile at Abhishek's face indicates that he is content with his married life. Whereas Aishwarya Rai who is holding Abhishek's hand further reflects that the Guru actress trust and adores her husband completely. Also Read - When Jaya Bachchan cracked a bad joke about Amitabh Bachchan's father turning 100 [Watch]

In the above picture Pandit Jagannath Guruji believes that Abhishek Bachchan reflects a confident and playful persona. His tilt towards his wife indicates that he is a complete family man who is also very protective and caring towards his loved ones. Guruji further shares how Abhishek is one person who can get easily hurt but he will never let it reflect on his face.

In the above image, Aishwarya Rai comes across as someone who can easily adapt and mould herself according to situations. Her right-hand touching husband Abhishek shoulder proves that the Devdas actress has immense respect and admiration for husband Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan fell in love on the sets of the film Guru. The duo took the media by surprise when they got engaged in a hush hush ceremony. The couple got married on April 20, 2007, at the Bachchan's residence. The wedding was performed according to the south Indian rituals where the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence.