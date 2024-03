Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan who recently attended the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are going viral on the internet for this rowdy dance video of them from the Ambani bash. This year Aaradhya Bachchan stole thunder from the Ambani bash as her transformation left the fans stunned and how. Aaradhya was called the total replica of her mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But for now, move over to Aaradhya, and let’s just talk about this rowdy dance video of Aishwarya with hubby Abhishek from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding bash. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in 'Lady In Red' look for shampoo brand; netizens say, 'The bugle for Cannes 2024' [Check Reactions]

In the video, you can see Abhishek and Aishwarya dancing like no one is watching and their chemistry is fire. This year the fans missed their shaking leg together, but one can always wait for the surprise as the Bachchan’s are very much a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony.The video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan from the Ambani bash has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs and the netizens cannot get over their carefree dance moves. Aren’t they just the perfect timeless couple?